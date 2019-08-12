Garrison Bradford & Associates Boosted First Republic Bk (FRC) Position; Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAN)’s Sentiment Is 2.5

Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAN) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.89, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 15 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 6 decreased and sold equity positions in Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 3.81 million shares, down from 3.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased First Republic Bk (FRC) stake by 27.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc acquired 5,901 shares as First Republic Bk (FRC)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc holds 27,351 shares with $2.75M value, up from 21,450 last quarter. First Republic Bk now has $15.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $93.59. About 176,828 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 32,444 shares traded. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $437.63 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 22.95 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund for 506,354 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 66,975 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.72% invested in the company for 1.48 million shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 45,933 shares.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased Blackstone Mtg (NYSE:BXMT) stake by 20,549 shares to 348,037 valued at $12.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) stake by 11,500 shares and now owns 18,900 shares. Basf Se Adr (BASFY) was reduced too.