Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Decreased Its Lkq (LKQ) Holding by $322,000; Market Valuation Declined; As Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Stock Price Declined, Pier Capital Trimmed Its Stake

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 18,900 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 30,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 1.74M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 47.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 67,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 73,936 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 141,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 250,507 shares traded or 6.63% up from the average. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 12,294 shares to 197,924 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 41,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Financial Bank De invested in 4,928 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com reported 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Parametric Port Associate Ltd reported 97,451 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Mackenzie has 243,107 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Bernzott Cap Advsrs reported 404,530 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 64,696 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 109,925 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 410,500 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.92 million for 10.47 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.