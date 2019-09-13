Garrison Bradford & Associates Decreased By $575,120 Its Enterprise Products Part LP (EPD) Holding; Macquarie Group LTD Increased Aspen Technology (AZPN) Stake

Macquarie Group Ltd increased Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) stake by 296% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Macquarie Group Ltd acquired 3,327 shares as Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)’s stock rose 9.49%. The Macquarie Group Ltd holds 4,451 shares with $553,000 value, up from 1,124 last quarter. Aspen Technology Inc now has $8.42B valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $123.21. About 108,629 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased Enterprise Products Part Lp (EPD) stake by 15.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 20,540 shares as Enterprise Products Part Lp (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc holds 108,416 shares with $3.13M value, down from 128,956 last quarter. Enterprise Products Part Lp now has $62.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 1.23M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) stake by 12.69M shares to 68,800 valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) stake by 59,612 shares and now owns 37,784 shares. Ishares Inc (EZA) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Aspen Technology has $15500 highest and $113 lowest target. $133.40’s average target is 8.27% above currents $123.21 stock price. Aspen Technology had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 8. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, August 8 by JP Morgan. Benchmark maintained the shares of AZPN in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Monday, August 12. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 11.

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aspen highlights financial report errors – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “China HuanQiu Contracting and Engineering Corporation (HQC) Implements Aspen Technology Software to Maximize Safety, Throughput and Profitability – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Technology Provides Additional Details Relating to Filing of Form 12b-25 for Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold AZPN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 62.60 million shares or 0.41% less from 62.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank has 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Kepos LP owns 23,866 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 257,458 shares. American reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Twin Tree Management LP reported 41,572 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 5,635 were reported by Trexquant Investment L P. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 82,102 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Communications has 0.02% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 1.00 million shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Stifel Fincl invested in 122,231 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 11,022 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Com holds 25 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 173 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.80’s average target is 21.59% above currents $28.62 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 3. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 43,359 shares. Sunbelt Inc reported 26,990 shares. Moreover, Goodwin Daniel L has 0.17% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 13,100 shares. Miller Howard Investments Inc Ny owns 3.83% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 4.52 million shares. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.23% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 9,000 shares. Loudon Invest Management Ltd Llc reported 2.98% stake. Hyman Charles D owns 17,029 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 3,106 shares stake. Columbia Asset Mngmt accumulated 9,838 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Perritt Mgmt accumulated 14,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 53.74 million shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 33,914 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Kayne Anderson Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 26.05M shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.50 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity. Brasseux Murray E bought $150,000 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.