Garrison Bradford & Associates Boosted First Republic Bk (FRC) Stake By $590,100; Mackay Shields Has Increased Its Autozone (AZO) Holding

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased First Republic Bk (FRC) stake by 27.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc acquired 5,901 shares as First Republic Bk (FRC)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc holds 27,351 shares with $2.75 million value, up from 21,450 last quarter. First Republic Bk now has $16.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $99.43. About 165,440 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL

Mackay Shields Llc increased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 2.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc acquired 729 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.76%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 28,638 shares with $29.33M value, up from 27,909 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $27.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1137.01. About 51,090 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) stake by 16,128 shares to 15,789 valued at $701,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 8,815 shares and now owns 92,386 shares. Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone had 23 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 8. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. Wells Fargo maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $1050 target. Jefferies maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, February 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, March 29 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Port has invested 0.8% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Elm Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 210 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested in 432 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corp accumulated 2,371 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 4,200 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,641 shares. Fmr Llc has invested 0.18% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Shell Asset Management invested 0.22% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Main Street Rech Ltd Liability owns 768 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Marco Investment Management Limited Liability Com reported 2,667 shares. Amica Mutual Insur has invested 0.16% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Fiera Cap Corp invested in 466,289 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 6,000 are held by Highland Capital Lp.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity. The insider Smith Richard Craig sold 1,500 shares worth $1.26M.

