Garrison Bradford & Associates Lifted By $590,100 Its First Republic Bk (FRC) Position; LCNB (LCNB)’s Sentiment Is 1.37

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased First Republic Bk (FRC) stake by 27.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc acquired 5,901 shares as First Republic Bk (FRC)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc holds 27,351 shares with $2.75M value, up from 21,450 last quarter. First Republic Bk now has $16.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $100.14. About 177,552 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council

LCNB Corp (LCNB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.63, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 26 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 19 reduced and sold stock positions in LCNB Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 3.56 million shares, up from 3.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding LCNB Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 14 Increased: 19 New Position: 7.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased Woodwardinc (NASDAQ:WWD) stake by 3,398 shares to 45,520 valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Costco Whlsale (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 3,950 shares and now owns 31,115 shares. Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 18. The stock of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 2. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by BMO Capital Markets.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding firm for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company has market cap of $236.08 million. The Company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.91 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in LCNB Corp. for 382,687 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 210,800 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Financial Group Inc has 0.17% invested in the company for 109,285 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 20,740 shares.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 1,029 shares traded. LCNB Corp. (LCNB) has declined 8.62% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LCNB News: 21/05/2018 – LCNB Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ LCNB Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCNB); 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 18/04/2018 LCNB CORP LCNB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.27

Analysts await LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.34 per share. LCNB’s profit will be $5.19M for 11.37 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by LCNB Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.