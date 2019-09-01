Garrison Bradford & Associates Increases Holding in First Republic Bk (FRC); Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Shares Rose While Somerset Capital Management Llp Raised Stake

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 412,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.52 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.67M, up from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 5.57M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI board unaware of Kanodias’ investment in Deepak Kochhar’s NuPower – Business Standard; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 142.64 BLN RUPEES VS 135.69 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS TOTAL EXPOSURE TO BORROWERS SENT TO BANKRUPTCY COURT ABOUT 152 BLN RUPEES, HAVE 50 PCT PROVISION COVER ON THOSE LOANS; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – REVIEWS BANK’S INTERNAL PROCESS FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 30/04/2018 – GARG: INDIA PROBE AGENCIES GETTING INTO BOTTOM OF ICICI ISSUE; 31/03/2018 – Times of India: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 25/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT AFTER TAX 2.12 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.80 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES PROPOSES IPO OF ABOUT 77.25M EQUITY SHRS; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Interest Income INR60.2 Bln vs. INR59.6 Bln a Year Earlier; 15/04/2018 – The Hindu: Two years back, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI docs

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $89.72. About 789,240 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PUB vs. FRC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Four Wealth Managers Join First Republic in New York Area – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08M and $117.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Gr (NYSE:UNH) by 4,384 shares to 93,653 shares, valued at $23.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg (NYSE:BXMT) by 20,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,037 shares, and cut its stake in Basf Se Adr (BASFY).

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Will September Exceed Analysts’ Expectations? – Forbes” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MoneyGram International and FlexShopper among financial gainers, Atlanticus Holdings leads losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $470.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Femsa (NYSE:FMX) by 19,500 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $93.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.