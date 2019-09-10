Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Boosted Position in First Republic Bk (FRC) as Share Value Declined; Gray Television (GTN) Holding Has Increased by Horizon Investment Services Llc

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.95% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 567,149 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $92.48. About 848,191 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 11,870 shares to 33,690 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 85,400 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 6,387 shares stake. Horizon Lc holds 0.49% or 33,515 shares in its portfolio. Weber Alan W accumulated 0% or 17,300 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.01% or 968,515 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Co Na holds 419 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc reported 41,614 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 13,100 are owned by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 66,632 shares. Dupont Capital Management stated it has 16,770 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Hillsdale Invest Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 31,500 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 7,177 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ingalls Snyder stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Vident Inv Advisory Lc invested in 148,796 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. $26,568 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares were bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR. Howell Robin Robinson bought $26,568 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) on Friday, August 9.