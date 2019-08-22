Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Increased First Republic Bk (FRC) Position by $590,100; Formfactor (FORM) Holder Crosslink Capital Has Decreased Its Holding

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Formfactor (FORM) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 62,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The hedge fund held 430,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, down from 493,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Formfactor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.15. About 41,260 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 26c; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Net $2.13M; 07/03/2018 FormFactor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Electric Enclosure Market by Mounting Type, Form Factor, Material, Industry Vertical – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q EPS 8c-EPS 14c; 30/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Global Source Measure Unit Market by Form Factor, Application, End-User Industry, Type & Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in FormFactor

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $91.56. About 177,503 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold FORM shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Everence Management Inc reported 13,950 shares. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 119,254 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 14,111 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Indexiq Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 19,883 shares. 10,000 were accumulated by Welch Forbes Limited Liability. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 91,601 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca invested 0.05% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). 62,087 were accumulated by Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 50,569 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 65,721 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) or 51,265 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 17,072 shares or 0% of the stock.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smart Global Holdings by 60,060 shares to 206,679 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Myriad Applauds the US Preventive Services Task Force Recommendation on BRCA-Related Cancer Prevention – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dutch fintech firm Adyen first-half core earnings jump 79% – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pressure BioSciences Announces Two More Purchase Orders for its Revolutionary BaroShear K45 Processing System for Manufacturing Water-Soluble CBD – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Freddie Mac Prices $768 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F66 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Altimmune Announces $3.7 Million in Additional BARDA Funding to Advance NasoShieldâ„¢ Clinical Development – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08 million and $117.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,500 shares to 18,900 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Basf Se Adr (BASFY) by 38,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,600 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whlsale (NASDAQ:COST).