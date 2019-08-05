Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Decreased Blackstone Mtg (BXMT) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Ems Capital LP Lowered Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding by $395,008 as Stock Rose

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $133.13. About 1.78 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg (BXMT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 20,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 348,037 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03M, down from 368,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $34.66. About 1.28 million shares traded or 32.54% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57M for 14.44 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Marone Anthony F. JR sold $9,910 worth of stock or 287 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,500 were reported by Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability. Grs Advsrs Ltd holds 372,071 shares or 7.54% of its portfolio. 30,200 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. 14,300 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Stephens Ar holds 7,627 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 411,909 are owned by Edgemoor Inv Advsr Inc. Parkside Bancorporation And Trust owns 1,387 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 8,899 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 662,475 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 131,471 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York holds 0% or 32,381 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 100,000 shares. Brown Advisory owns 11,956 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.13% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.43% or 72,391 shares in its portfolio.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 210 shares to 48,610 shares, valued at $86.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO) by 233,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Alexanders Inc (NYSE:ALX).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) And Wondering If The 23% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Whitestone REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s (NYSE:EARN) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.