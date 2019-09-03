Garrison Bradford & Associates Lowered Costco Whlsale (COST) Holding By $955,900; CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD ORDINARY SH (CHGCF) Shorts Raised By 46.67%

CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CHGCF) had an increase of 46.67% in short interest. CHGCF’s SI was 445,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 46.67% from 303,600 shares previously. It closed at $64.05 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased Costco Whlsale (COST) stake by 11.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 3,950 shares as Costco Whlsale (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc holds 31,115 shares with $7.53M value, down from 35,065 last quarter. Costco Whlsale now has $127.85B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $290.98. About 1.21M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -10.24% below currents $290.98 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was initiated by Nomura. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, May 31 by Citigroup. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.75 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $727,935 was made by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.82% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Intrust Fincl Bank Na has 3,926 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,618 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn stated it has 988 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Evanson Asset Management Limited has 0.08% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,567 shares. American Natl Registered Advisor has 0.4% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 1.34% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.2% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Maple Capital Management invested in 2.81% or 49,264 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Yorktown Mgmt & Research Company holds 1,400 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Howard Hughes Med Institute holds 0.56% or 10,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 19,268 shares.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of prescription medicines in Japan, Switzerland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.70 billion. The company's products for oncology include Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Xeloda, Tarceva, Perjeta, Alecensa, Neutrogin, Kadcyla, Zelboraf, Aloxi, and Akynzeo; bone and joint diseases/autoimmune diseases comprise Actemra, Edirol, Suvenyl, Bonviva, and Alfarol; renal diseases consist of Mircera, Oxarol, and Epogin; and transplant, immunology, infectious, and other diseases comprise Tamiflu, CellCept, Copegus, Pegasys, and Sigmart. It currently has negative earnings. It has various development product candidates in the areas of oncology, bone and joint diseases, autoimmune diseases, renal diseases, neurology, and other diseases.