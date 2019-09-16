Garrison Bradford & Associates Trimmed Roper Technologies (ROP) Position; Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) Has 2 Sentiment

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.00, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 44 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 22 sold and decreased their positions in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 18.07 million shares, down from 18.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 16 Increased: 32 New Position: 12.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) stake by 59.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 1,100 shares as Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc holds 750 shares with $275,000 value, down from 1,850 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc. now has $37.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $357.69. About 60,723 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE

The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 58,079 shares traded. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It has a 8.88 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund for 329,157 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Llc owns 122,142 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.27% invested in the company for 1.18 million shares. The Texas-based Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has invested 0.24% in the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31,622 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Roper Technologies has $40400 highest and $330 lowest target. $358.67’s average target is 0.27% above currents $357.69 stock price. Roper Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, August 27. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3.