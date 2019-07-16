Garrison Bradford & Associates Trimmed Its Holding in Costco Whlsale (COST) by $955,900; Buenaventura (BVN) Shareholder Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Raised Its Holding

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whlsale (COST) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,115 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 35,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Costco Whlsale for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $280.58. About 1.33 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Buenaventura (BVN) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 162,500 shares as the company's stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.64 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.34. About 1.95 million shares traded or 71.23% up from the average. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $470.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Femsa (NYSE:FMX) by 19,500 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $93.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.73 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Benin Mngmt has invested 0.73% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 7,865 were accumulated by Great Lakes Limited Liability Corp. Motco reported 24,766 shares stake. Moreover, Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,283 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 16,419 shares. Highland Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.28% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ws Lllp reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hikari Tsushin holds 1,400 shares. Carlson Mgmt stated it has 0.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Johnson Fincl Grp Inc holds 2,327 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fin accumulated 903 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Brookstone Cap Management owns 1,966 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hendley And Communication has 0.23% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).