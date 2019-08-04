Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Upped First Republic Bk (FRC) Holding by $590,100; Buckingham Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Builders Firstsource Com S (BLDR) by $8.47 Million

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc Com S (BLDR) by 162.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 651,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc Com S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 12.32% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 3.62M shares traded or 247.40% up from the average. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 1.08 million shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com Stk (NYSE:C) by 9,471 shares to 124,174 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stor (NYSE:BURL) by 24,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,602 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B Com Stk (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,558 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. 3.38 million were accumulated by Raging Cap Ltd Liability Com. Renaissance Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 961,400 shares. Invesco Limited holds 3.27M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group reported 10.41M shares stake. 104,655 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 3.22 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Lakewood Capital Mgmt LP holds 1.34 million shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Company reported 19,373 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York owns 0.11% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 67,383 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 115,951 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Com invested in 84,282 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 54,627 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% or 588 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated reported 224,086 shares.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08M and $117.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Basf Se Adr (BASFY) by 38,400 shares to 86,600 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodwardinc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,520 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whlsale (NASDAQ:COST).

