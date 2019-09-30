Garrison Bradford & Associates Trimmed Its Woodward (WWD) Stake by $1.86 Million as Shares Rose; As Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Market Value Rose, Kestrel Investment Management Raised Its Holding by $4.07 Million

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 513.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 119,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 142,925 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99M, up from 23,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 160,349 shares traded or 16.18% up from the average. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc. (WWD) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 16,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 29,022 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, down from 45,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.79. About 121,120 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – WOODWARD RECORDS ANTICIPATED CHARGES RELATED TO DUARTE RELOCATION; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.60 TO $3.80; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange, a World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q EPS 60c; 09/04/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS – AGREEMENT SIGNED TO SELL L’ORANGE TO WOODWARD INC; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 80C; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q Adj EPS 82c; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q EPS 60C; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 Sales $2.2B

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.32 million for 20.89 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

