Garrison Bradford & Associates Lifted First Republic Bk (FRC) Holding by $590,100; As Neogenomics (NEO) Shares Rose, Summit Creek Advisors Trimmed by $3.43 Million Its Stake

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $100.12. About 628,196 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics (NEO) by 33.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 171,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11 million, down from 518,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 601,622 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08 million and $117.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whlsale (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,950 shares to 31,115 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Gr (NYSE:UNH) by 4,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,653 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mtg (NYSE:BXMT).

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks Poised for Huge Growth Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disappointing Q2 2019 And Unjustified Valuation Multiples: Stay Away From First Republic – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 39,162 shares to 200,492 shares, valued at $22.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 31,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT).