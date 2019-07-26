Garrison Bradford & Associates Stake in Unitedhealth Gr (UNH) Decreased as Stock Price Declined; As Csx (CSX) Share Price Rose, Holder Fred Alger Management Has Decreased Stake

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Gr (UNH) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 4,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,653 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16M, down from 98,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Gr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $252.84. About 2.76 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 98.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 69,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 844 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63,000, down from 69,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $69.04. About 4.83 million shares traded or 2.85% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.19% or 115,185 shares in its portfolio. C Ww Grp Hldg A S holds 0.46% or 145,620 shares. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 0.3% or 19,724 shares. 5,428 are owned by Trustmark Commercial Bank Department. 5,537 were reported by Spectrum Asset Mngmt Incorporated (Nb Ca). Lone Pine Cap Limited Liability invested in 5.17% or 3.57 million shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has invested 0.29% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 452,011 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Rock Springs Cap Management Lp, Maryland-based fund reported 591,000 shares. 11,367 are owned by Orleans Management Corporation La. Maple Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.97% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 0.31% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 55,718 shares. South State owns 0.09% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,514 shares. Stanley holds 5,656 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 157 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock or 6,430 shares.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 646,811 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $228.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baozun Inc Adr by 68,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

