Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Increased First Republic Bk (FRC) Holding by $590,100; As Church And Dwight (CHD) Market Valuation Rose, Copeland Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Church And Dwight (CHD) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc analyzed 42,254 shares as the company's stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,833 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.31M, down from 229,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Church And Dwight for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $18.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 670,793 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company's stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $98.66. About 1.54M shares traded or 50.08% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.03M for 36.19 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 364 shares in its portfolio. Comgest Glob Investors Sas reported 3.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). New York-based Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 3.25% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Echo Street Cap Management Ltd Co owns 0.38% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 271,040 shares. 11,142 are owned by Jump Trading Lc. Aristotle Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 49,696 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 1,700 shares. 94 were accumulated by Harding Loevner Limited Partnership. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Incorporated holds 0.07% or 1.14 million shares in its portfolio. Usa Finance Portformulas Corp reported 21,301 shares stake. Moreover, Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 3.02% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Lpl Fincl has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Johnson Counsel stated it has 20,873 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.03% or 27,104 shares in its portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association holds 206,996 shares.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 9,555 shares to 79,590 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cable One Inc by 6,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,354 shares, and has risen its stake in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR).

