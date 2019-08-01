Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Cut Blackstone Mtg (BXMT) Stake by $698,666; As Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) Shares Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Trimmed Position

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg (BXMT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 20,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 348,037 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03 million, down from 368,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 1.30 million shares traded or 36.06% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 25,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.55 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Pacific Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $238.59. About 302,987 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPORTS US$500M DEBT OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 21/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC UNIONS SAY STRIKE IS STILL `INEVITABLE’; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B; 08/03/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – ADDITION OF JOAN HARDY, VICE-PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING, GRAIN AND FERTILIZER; 30/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has reached a tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC SAYS PACT AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy; 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Company invested in 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated invested in 1,186 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Bancorp reported 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com reported 445 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prns owns 14,186 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com holds 556,280 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Paradigm Capital Mngmt New York reported 41,500 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 12,036 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication invested in 0.03% or 124,896 shares. Regions Financial holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Sol Cap Mngmt Communications reported 10,700 shares. New York-based Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.02% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. 20,400 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57 million for 14.80 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. Armer Douglas N. sold $22,583 worth of stock or 654 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisource (NYSE:ABC) by 32,310 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $136.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 37,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

