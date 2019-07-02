Garrison Bradford & Associates Holding in First Republic Bk (FRC) Upped by $590,100; Aramark (ARMK) Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Upped Position by $68.64 Million

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $98.22. About 561,553 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 2.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.35 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335.48 million, up from 8.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 1.43M shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 16.13% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK ARMK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $2.20 TO $2.30 INCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK 2Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 29/03/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Exits Allergan, Cuts Aramark; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Aramark Hits it Out of the Park with New Ballpark Eats for MLB Opening Day; 26/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Bexley/Franklin Potential Number Affected- Aramark Campus Services, LLC – Capital University – 06/28/2018; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW BOOSTED FDX, CAH, NWL, ARMK, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK REPORTS 2Q 2018 EARNINGS & BOOSTS 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – Aramark Unveils Extensive Renovations and New Programs, in Advance of 2018 Spring/Summer Travel Season; 14/03/2018 – Global Contract Catering Market Report 2018-2022 – Key Players Compass Group, Sodexo Group, Elior Group and Aramark are Domating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08 million and $117.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Gr (NYSE:UNH) by 4,384 shares to 93,653 shares, valued at $23.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg (NYSE:BXMT) by 20,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,037 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold ARMK shares while 86 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 226.21 million shares or 2.90% less from 232.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Ser Advisors stated it has 0% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Westpac, a Australia-based fund reported 14,268 shares. Rothschild And Company Asset Mgmt Us Inc accumulated 852,836 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Grp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa stated it has 0% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 400,000 shares. Andra Ap invested in 160,300 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 1,521 shares. Dean Invest Associate Limited Com invested in 26,455 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Nomura reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). First Advisors Lp has 383,178 shares. Voya Limited Liability Co reported 0.18% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Kenmare Cap Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 113,295 shares. Fil Ltd reported 233,156 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 70,000 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $107.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,712 shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).