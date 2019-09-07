Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Both Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) and VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) are each other’s competitor in the Auto Parts industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion Inc. 15 0.23 N/A 4.06 3.49 VOXX International Corporation 4 0.24 N/A -1.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Garrett Motion Inc. and VOXX International Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) and VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion Inc. 0.00% -51.3% 54.2% VOXX International Corporation 0.00% -11% -8.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Garrett Motion Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, VOXX International Corporation has 2.7 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. VOXX International Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Garrett Motion Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.6% of Garrett Motion Inc. shares and 59.4% of VOXX International Corporation shares. Insiders owned 2.5% of Garrett Motion Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of VOXX International Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrett Motion Inc. -4.26% -6.03% -21.28% -10.66% 0% 14.83% VOXX International Corporation -0.79% 12.74% 10.87% -11.01% -11.51% 18.43%

For the past year Garrett Motion Inc. was less bullish than VOXX International Corporation.

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. Its Premium Audio segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance (DLNA) compatible devices. The companyÂ’s Consumer Accessories segment designs and markets remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; Singtrix karaoke products; 360 Fly Action cameras; EyeLock iris identification and security related products; personal sound amplifiers; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company markets its products to power retailers, mass merchants, regional chain stores, premium department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, independent 12 volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, vehicle manufacturers, vehicle and transportation equipment manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the U.S. military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, and cell phone carriers primarily under the Audiovox brand name. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.