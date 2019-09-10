Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

As Auto Parts businesses, Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) and Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion Inc. 15 0.24 N/A 4.06 3.49 Stoneridge Inc. 30 1.01 N/A 1.75 18.66

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Garrett Motion Inc. and Stoneridge Inc. Stoneridge Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Garrett Motion Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Garrett Motion Inc. is currently more affordable than Stoneridge Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion Inc. 0.00% -51.3% 54.2% Stoneridge Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 8.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Garrett Motion Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Stoneridge Inc. has 2.1 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stoneridge Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Garrett Motion Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.6% of Garrett Motion Inc. shares and 96.2% of Stoneridge Inc. shares. 2.5% are Garrett Motion Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of Stoneridge Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrett Motion Inc. -4.26% -6.03% -21.28% -10.66% 0% 14.83% Stoneridge Inc. -3.04% 2.07% 4.02% 25.46% -2.22% 32.13%

For the past year Garrett Motion Inc. was less bullish than Stoneridge Inc.

Summary

Stoneridge Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Garrett Motion Inc.

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions. The Electronics segment offers electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segmentÂ’s power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment offers in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, infotainment systems, and vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services. It offers its products and systems to various OEM and tier one supplier customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.