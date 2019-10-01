Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

As Auto Parts companies, Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) and Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion Inc. 11 0.19 61.52M 4.06 3.49 Standard Motor Products Inc. 46 2.23 20.16M 2.68 17.19

Demonstrates Garrett Motion Inc. and Standard Motor Products Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Standard Motor Products Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Garrett Motion Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Garrett Motion Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion Inc. 568,051,708.22% -51.3% 54.2% Standard Motor Products Inc. 43,457,641.73% 9.2% 5%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Garrett Motion Inc. Its rival Standard Motor Products Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 0.6 respectively. Standard Motor Products Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Garrett Motion Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Garrett Motion Inc. and Standard Motor Products Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Standard Motor Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -14.66% for Garrett Motion Inc. with average target price of $8.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Garrett Motion Inc. and Standard Motor Products Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.6% and 80.1%. 2.5% are Garrett Motion Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Standard Motor Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrett Motion Inc. -4.26% -6.03% -21.28% -10.66% 0% 14.83% Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.02% 1.86% -4.21% -6.29% -2.99% -5%

For the past year Garrett Motion Inc. had bullish trend while Standard Motor Products Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Garrett Motion Inc. beats Standard Motor Products Inc. on 8 of the 14 factors.

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.