Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) and Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL) compete with each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion Inc. 15 0.25 N/A 4.06 3.49 Lydall Inc. 22 0.51 N/A 1.64 14.36

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Garrett Motion Inc. and Lydall Inc. Lydall Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Garrett Motion Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Garrett Motion Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Lydall Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion Inc. 0.00% -51.3% 54.2% Lydall Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 3.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Garrett Motion Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Lydall Inc. has 2.3 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lydall Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Garrett Motion Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Garrett Motion Inc. and Lydall Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Lydall Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Garrett Motion Inc.’s consensus target price is $8.5, while its potential downside is -21.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Garrett Motion Inc. and Lydall Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.6% and 90.3%. About 2.5% of Garrett Motion Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are Lydall Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrett Motion Inc. -4.26% -6.03% -21.28% -10.66% 0% 14.83% Lydall Inc. 15.23% 15.86% 7.27% -10.33% -48.25% 16.2%

For the past year Garrett Motion Inc. was less bullish than Lydall Inc.

Summary

Lydall Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Garrett Motion Inc.

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals, and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, mats, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers non-woven felt media and filter bags for industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal/Acoustical Metals segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist to reduce powertrain and road noise. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, rear muffler, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. The Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segment offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive and truck markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.