Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Both Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) are Auto Parts companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion Inc. 15 0.23 N/A 4.06 3.49 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 46 1.91 N/A 3.83 12.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Garrett Motion Inc. and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Garrett Motion Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Garrett Motion Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion Inc. 0.00% -51.3% 54.2% Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 0.00% 97.4% 15.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Garrett Motion Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Garrett Motion Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Garrett Motion Inc. and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 8.04% and its average price target is $48.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.6% of Garrett Motion Inc. shares and 91.1% of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares. 2.5% are Garrett Motion Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrett Motion Inc. -4.26% -6.03% -21.28% -10.66% 0% 14.83% Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. -2.63% -1.63% -1.98% -5.88% 9.88% 4.65%

For the past year Garrett Motion Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Summary

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. beats Garrett Motion Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.