Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Reaches $9.53 After 5.00% Down Move; Idacorp (IDA)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Idacorp Inc (IDA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 127 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 106 sold and decreased stock positions in Idacorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 37.78 million shares, down from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Idacorp Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 89 Increased: 89 New Position: 38.

The stock of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 278,567 shares traded. Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $716.92M company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $9.05 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GTX worth $35.85M less.

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company has market cap of $716.92 million.

Analysts await Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) to report earnings on October, 29. GTX’s profit will be $56.42 million for 3.18 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Garrett Motion Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.79% negative EPS growth.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management holds 2.41% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. for 156,914 shares. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi owns 89,692 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 2.04% invested in the company for 282,161 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.78% in the stock. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 412,187 shares.

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.91 earnings per share, down 5.45% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.02 per share. IDA’s profit will be $95.90M for 14.52 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.90% EPS growth.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.57 billion. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. It has a 24.99 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines.