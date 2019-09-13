Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Reaches $12.50 After 9.00% Up Move; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Lowered Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 54.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 8,042 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd holds 6,625 shares with $263,000 value, down from 14,667 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $51.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 3.52M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report

The stock of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 490,877 shares traded. Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $932.77 million company. It was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $13.63 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GTX worth $83.95M more.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased American Express Co (Call) (NYSE:AXP) stake by 4,500 shares to 7,000 valued at $864,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) stake by 3.92 million shares and now owns 19.00 million shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.17’s average target is 24.35% above currents $37.13 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $45 target in Friday, March 15 report. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Friday, June 7. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $5000 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SLB in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, September 9. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4100 target in Monday, July 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, April 9 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canandaigua Commercial Bank Tru has invested 0.31% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 568,147 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 170,079 shares. Rockland Tru has 1.38% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 349,941 shares. Salient Advisors Limited stated it has 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 21,176 shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And Co accumulated 66,806 shares. First Bancshares invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Barbara Oil reported 16,000 shares stake. Sei Company has 395,234 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Smithfield Tru holds 15,018 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of The West accumulated 13,777 shares. Cap Guardian Trust accumulated 634,483 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Salem Cap reported 25,697 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 22.64 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Garrett Motion has $900 highest and $800 lowest target. $8.50’s average target is -32.00% below currents $12.5 stock price. Garrett Motion had 2 analyst reports since September 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, September 12 with “Sell”.

More notable recent Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Garrett Motion appoints interim CFO – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “New Garrett Software Optimizes E-Turbo Integration with Future Electrified Powertrains – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company has market cap of $932.77 million.