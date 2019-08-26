Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Reaches $10.33 After 7.00% Down Move; New South Capital Management Has Boosted Thermon Group Holding (THR) Position

New South Capital Management Inc increased Thermon Group Holding Inc (THR) stake by 19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New South Capital Management Inc acquired 106,979 shares as Thermon Group Holding Inc (THR)’s stock declined 1.74%. The New South Capital Management Inc holds 669,999 shares with $16.42M value, up from 563,020 last quarter. Thermon Group Holding Inc now has $681.42 million valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 230,738 shares traded or 67.04% up from the average. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 4.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019

The stock of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 550,892 shares traded.

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company has market cap of $770.84 million.

New South Capital Management Inc decreased Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 54,187 shares to 1.39M valued at $122.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) stake by 519,130 shares and now owns 1.45M shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $165,530 activity. The insider CLARKE JOHN U bought $107,350. NESSER JOHN T III bought 356 shares worth $8,455. FIX ROGER L bought $49,725 worth of stock or 2,250 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital Management reported 345,008 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Ameritas Prtn accumulated 2,669 shares or 0% of the stock. Albert D Mason owns 0.15% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 8,568 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 45,579 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 37,820 shares. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 663,439 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0% or 50,000 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 2.17 million shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 211 shares. Fmr Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.09% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Group Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.74M shares. Invesco Limited owns 0% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 39,378 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 1.74M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.