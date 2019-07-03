Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) EPS Estimated At $0.82; Aveo Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Shorts Up By 13.09%

Analysts expect Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) to report $0.82 EPS on August, 6.GTX’s profit would be $61.18M giving it 4.62 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $0.97 EPS previously, Garrett Motion Inc.’s analysts see -15.46% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 352,617 shares traded. Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVEO) had an increase of 13.09% in short interest. AVEO’s SI was 17.04M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.09% from 15.07M shares previously. With 6.29 million avg volume, 3 days are for Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s short sellers to cover AVEO’s short positions. The SI to Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 16.43%. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.687. About 1.18M shares traded. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has declined 64.05% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AVEO News: 19/04/2018 – GERMAN GBA SEES NO ADDITIONAL BENEFIT TO AVEO’S FOTIVDA; 21/03/2018 – AVEO Oncology Announces Publication of Long-term Follow-up Results from TIVO-1 Extension Study (Study 902) in TKI Refractory RCC; 21/03/2018 – AVEO: Activity Shown in TKI Refractory Patients Compares Favorably With Data Published for Other TKI Agents; 09/05/2018 – A Healthy Lifestyle Calls For Healthy Contacts; 05/03/2018 SEC: SEC Obtains Final Judgments Against Former AVEO Pharmaceuticals Executives – March 5, 2018; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics, and Ionis Pharma; 21/03/2018 – Aveo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharma; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: ZAIS Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAIS), AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO), And Others; 08/05/2018 – AVEO Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 8c

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The firm offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It has a 0.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

Among 3 analysts covering AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 4 the stock rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Neutral”. The stock of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by H.C. Wainwright. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of AVEO in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright downgraded the shares of AVEO in report on Friday, February 1 to “Neutral” rating.

Since April 8, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $44.61 million activity. Shares for $4.96 million were bought by BASKETT FOREST on Monday, April 8. Shares for $4.96M were bought by MOTT DAVID M on Monday, April 8. Shares for $4.96M were bought by Makhzoumi Mohamad on Monday, April 8. Another trade for 4.35 million shares valued at $4.96 million was made by MAKOWER JOSHUA on Monday, April 8. Shares for $4.96M were bought by Sonsini Peter W. on Monday, April 8. $4.96M worth of stock was bought by SANDELL SCOTT D on Monday, April 8. On Monday, April 8 the insider Florence Anthony A. Jr. bought $4.96 million.