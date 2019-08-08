Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) and Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Contrasting side by side

Both Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) and Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) compete on a level playing field in the Auto Parts industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion Inc. 16 0.29 N/A 4.06 3.49 Standard Motor Products Inc. 48 0.88 N/A 2.68 17.19

Table 1 demonstrates Garrett Motion Inc. and Standard Motor Products Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Standard Motor Products Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Garrett Motion Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Garrett Motion Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) and Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion Inc. 0.00% -51.3% 54.2% Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 5%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Garrett Motion Inc. Its rival Standard Motor Products Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 0.6 respectively. Standard Motor Products Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Garrett Motion Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Garrett Motion Inc. and Standard Motor Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.6% and 80.1% respectively. Garrett Motion Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, 4.9% are Standard Motor Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrett Motion Inc. -4.26% -6.03% -21.28% -10.66% 0% 14.83% Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.02% 1.86% -4.21% -6.29% -2.99% -5%

For the past year Garrett Motion Inc. has 14.83% stronger performance while Standard Motor Products Inc. has -5% weaker performance.

Summary

Standard Motor Products Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Garrett Motion Inc.

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.