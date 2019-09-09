Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Upped Its Holding in Citi Trends (CTRN) by $1.52 Million; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Position in Tjx Companies (TJX) Trimmed as Shares Rose

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 165,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 363,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35M, down from 529,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 2.05 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.96M market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $17.48. About 94,030 shares traded or 5.29% up from the average. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 32,289 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 18,429 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invs holds 1,857 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) or 127,126 shares. American Century Incorporated stated it has 36,957 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kestrel Invest Management Corp holds 1.42% or 158,675 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 58,534 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited accumulated 56,020 shares. Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Invesco Limited holds 42,066 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Indexiq Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Ancora Advsr Ltd holds 82,179 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 25,643 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) or 2,306 shares. Garnet Equity Cap Holding has 4.49% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 198,300 shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolus Inc. by 48,557 shares to 98,557 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 86,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).