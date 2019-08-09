Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Upped Its Citi Trends (CTRN) Position by $1.52 Million; As Semgroup (SEMG) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Shapiro Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Semgroup Corporation (SEMG) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 347,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 2.64M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.93 billion, up from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $863.07M market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 819,079 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N – SEMGROUP IS AFFIRMING ITS INITIAL FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Tortoise Capital Advisors Exits Position in SemGroup; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Rev $661.6M; 23/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP COMPLETES SALE OF MEXICAN ASPHALT; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP 1Q REV. $661.6M, EST. $571.5M; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corp Doesn’t See Any Impact From FERC Revised Policy Statement; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 80,659 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 538,757 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 35,806 shares to 4.65M shares, valued at $166.06B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25M shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW).

