Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Trimmed Its Stake in Fedex (FDX) by $2.72 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Boosted Position

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – ? Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided […]; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 05/03/2018 – ARLnow: Sources: Amazon Toured Crystal City and Rosslyn Last Week; 26/04/2018 – Altair Nominated for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP ON AMAZON SEEKS LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 2.00 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – Having known Kudlow for years, Cramer argues that no one draws quite as close to his economic outlook as FedEx CEO Fred Smith; 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: ANOTHER EXPLOSION: Sources say the package contained shrapnel consisting of nails and pieces of metal, and; 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas; White House sees no link to terrorism; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 20/03/2018 – FDX SAYS IT’S WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT LOOKING INTO BLAST; 21/03/2018 – Correction to FedEx Holiday Season Story; 20/03/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: ATF confirms there was an explosion inside a FedEx facility overnight about 65 miles from Austin, Texas;…; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,896 were reported by Leisure Capital Mngmt. & Management stated it has 11,165 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Concorde Asset Lc invested 0.22% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wendell David Assocs Inc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). First Advsr LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 116,640 shares. Jnba Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Eaton Vance Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 360,214 shares. Parkside Bank Tru holds 2,446 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 10 holds 0.46% or 11,882 shares in its portfolio. Stanley holds 1,442 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. F&V Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 33,715 shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.68% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 6,000 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers holds 11,984 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Llc reported 0.04% stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. $419,160 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares were sold by MERINO JOHN L.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset reported 2.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Logan Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 33,983 shares. 6,000 are held by Weiss Multi. Chilton Com Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 643 shares. Everett Harris Co Ca reported 2.13% stake. Cambridge accumulated 123 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 5,017 were accumulated by Apriem Advisors. Lvm Capital Mngmt Ltd Mi stated it has 207 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Picton Mahoney Asset stated it has 3.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 23,206 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 142 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 31 shares. Moreover, Pure has 0.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 760 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen stated it has 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

