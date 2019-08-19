Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Trimmed Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Holding; Bowl America Inc. Class A Com (NYSEAMERICAN:BWLA) Sellers Increased By 400% Their Shorts

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased Dollar Tree Stores Inc (DLTR) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares as Dollar Tree Stores Inc (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc holds 40,000 shares with $4.20M value, down from 50,000 last quarter. Dollar Tree Stores Inc now has $22.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.71. About 1.69M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates

Bowl America Inc. Class A Com (NYSEAMERICAN:BWLA) had an increase of 400% in short interest. BWLA’s SI was 500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 400% from 100 shares previously. With 1,800 avg volume, 0 days are for Bowl America Inc. Class A Com (NYSEAMERICAN:BWLA)’s short sellers to cover BWLA’s short positions. The SI to Bowl America Inc. Class A Com’s float is 0.02%. It closed at $15.55 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity. Shares for $99,980 were bought by Lewis Lemuel E on Friday, March 15.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $108.86’s average target is 16.17% above currents $93.71 stock price. Dollar Tree had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Loop Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. Barclays Capital maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 7. Raymond James maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $107 target.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.83M for 26.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Bowl America Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates bowling centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $58.26 million. The Company’s bowling centers offer bowling lanes and other facilities; food and beverages, game rooms, rental lockers, and meeting room facilities; and shoes for rental, as well as retail bowling accessories. It currently has negative earnings. As of September 1, 2016, the firm operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 bowling centers in Washington, D.C.; 1 bowling center in Baltimore, Maryland; 3 bowling centers in Jacksonville, Florida; and 4 bowling centers in Richmond, Virginia.