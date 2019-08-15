Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Stake in Citi Trends (CTRN) Has Lifted by $1.52 Million; As Capstead Mortgage (CMO) Stock Price Declined, New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Upped by $785,824 Its Holding

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 63,510 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Capstead Mortgage Corp (CMO) by 113.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 98,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.94% . The institutional investor held 184,828 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 86,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Capstead Mortgage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 810,160 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has risen 0.72% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 18,401 shares. Serv Automobile Association invested in 11,775 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 213,300 shares stake. 222,535 are held by Foundry Lc. Northern Trust invested in 255,732 shares. Skylands Capital Lc reported 11,050 shares stake. Prudential Finance Inc holds 0% or 34,269 shares in its portfolio. Int Grp owns 7,649 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 2,306 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 12,400 shares. Bessemer Gru stated it has 46,100 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd stated it has 26,502 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 70 shares.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 15,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Citi Trends Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results and Authorizes New $25 Million Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” on November 30, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Citi Trends Reaches Agreement with Macellum – Business Wire” published on April 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Citi Trends Sets Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Citi Trends Issues Statement Regarding Macellum Director Nominations – Business Wire” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9,800 shares to 621,250 shares, valued at $47.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quantenna Communications by 26,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,000 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

More notable recent Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Capstead Mortgage Corporation Declares a $0.08 Per Share First Quarter 2019 Common Dividend and a $0.46875 Per Share First Quarter 2019 Series E Preferred Dividend – Business Wire” on March 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) CEO Phil Reinsch on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allscripts, AmeriGas, CVS, IMAX, Kraft Heinz, Marathon Oil, Microsoft, Pfizer and Many More – 24/7 Wall St.” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How We Dominated The Sector Investing In Capstead Mortgage – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Capstead Mortgage (CMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.