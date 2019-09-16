Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Stake in Citi Trends (CTRN) Cut by $720,244 as Valuation Declined; Avenir Cut Its Position in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by $11.99 Million

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 25.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 51,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 146,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, down from 198,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 36,530 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 76.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 599,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 180,491 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77M, down from 779,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 11.38M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 30/05/2018 – CANADA’S MORNEAU: WILL LISTEN TO BIDDERS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IN SHORT-TERM; SALE WILL DEPEND ON CERTAINTY OF GETTING IT BUILT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO STEVE KEAN SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA – ACTIONS BY BC HAVE CREATED GROWING “UNCERTAINTY” WITH RESPECT TO REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FACING TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife

More notable recent Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Citi Trends, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi Trends Has 35% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on January 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Citi Trends Q1 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) CEO Bruce Smith on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Citi Trends Reaches Agreement with Macellum – Business Wire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,560 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 37 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 10.76 million shares or 1.32% less from 10.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 347,825 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Systematic Financial Mngmt LP reported 0.02% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 30,066 shares. Paradigm Management New York owns 879,200 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 2,294 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 71 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). 14,071 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 45,459 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 300 were accumulated by Qs Ltd Llc. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 27,660 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) or 26,510 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 39,200 shares. 31,500 are held by Martingale Asset L P. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.03M for 23.57 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.