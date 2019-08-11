Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Stake in Citi Trends (CTRN) Boosted as Share Price Declined; Verity Asset Management Has Raised Its Position in Southern Co (SO) as Share Value Rose

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 3.00M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 92c; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 99,221 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity. Lantrip Mark sold $1.63M worth of stock or 33,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Invs Company holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 17,822 shares. 7,458 were accumulated by Of Toledo Na Oh. 20,009 were accumulated by Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mutual Of America Lc stated it has 138,154 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora has 0.09% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,893 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 160,188 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 534 shares. Beaumont Finance Prns Ltd Liability holds 7,251 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Boston Research Mngmt holds 0.1% or 4,710 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.19% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Co reported 5,234 shares stake. Cornerstone Cap holds 196,965 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation owns 25,968 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs has 0.11% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 15,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.