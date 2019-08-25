Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Has Lowered by $570,000 as Stock Declined; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Trimmed Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stake as Valuation Rose

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 27,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 251,038 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 278,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 7.56M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $102.53. About 2.18 million shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Natl Bank Incorporated accumulated 163,531 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.06% or 119.10 million shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 112,469 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.04% stake. White Elm Capital Llc holds 1.24M shares or 4.14% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.07% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 308,209 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability owns 148,650 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Llc holds 54,351 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 6.03M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 7.66 million shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability invested in 1.33 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Co reported 1.60 million shares. Fragasso Gp has 0.07% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Parkside State Bank Tru holds 0.01% or 1,372 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability reported 31,900 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7,208 shares to 46,150 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 35,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.48 million for 9.43 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 2,576 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Eagle Asset Inc has 0.35% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 581,002 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 69,472 shares. Arrowstreet Lp holds 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 5,800 shares. 223,393 are owned by Kingdon Ltd. 40 were reported by Webster Bank & Trust N A. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Com invested in 0.04% or 3,600 shares. Johnson Gru Incorporated holds 90 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation New York, a New York-based fund reported 600 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 816,492 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Highline Cap Limited Partnership holds 7.6% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1.06 million shares. Hendley & invested 0.24% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Affinity Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 57,402 shares. 4,215 are held by Alps Advsr. 49,472 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.67M for 5.88 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $50,190 activity.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

