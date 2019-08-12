Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Has Cut by $570,000; At&T (T) Market Value Rose While Loeb Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $2.96 Million

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $107.38. About 139,157 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500.

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 95,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 2,245 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 97,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.49. About 3.54M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 30/04/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Deal at Crossroads as Judge Hears Final Pitches

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.17 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.70 million for 6.16 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.