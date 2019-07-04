Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Position in Citi Trends (CTRN) Has Boosted by $1.52 Million as Valuation Declined; As Nrg Energy (NRG) Stock Declined, Shareholder Brahman Capital Lowered Holding

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95 million, down from 8.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.81. About 1.84 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.70M market cap company. The stock increased 5.04% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 44,442 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 39.35% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.78% the S&P500.

More notable recent Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Big Intros For Model Y And Captain Marvel? – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 15, 2019 : BKE, CTRN, HYGS, KIRK, SELB, HCAP, HAIR – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Best Buy Profit Tops Expectations – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Citi Trends’ Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated holds 5,767 shares. Awm Inv Inc holds 355,808 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Co accumulated 27,660 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). United Services Automobile Association reported 11,775 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has 0.49% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 44,786 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 54,720 were reported by Pacific Ridge Capital Ptnrs Ltd Co. Shell Asset reported 50,065 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 82,179 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp invested in 187,804 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 151 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 34,269 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $357.99 million for 6.68 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Services has 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 45,309 shares. Fil Limited owns 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset One Limited reported 136,077 shares. Hudock Cap Group Limited accumulated 0% or 6 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 63,865 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Invests Communications Ltd. Pictet Asset Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 160,330 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co owns 40,126 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs reported 9,351 shares stake. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability invested 0.18% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 8,095 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Tarbox Family Office owns 59 shares.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NRG Energy, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes Due 2024 – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Duke Energy (NYSE: $DUK) Renewables to use new technology to help protect bats at its wind sites – InvestorIdeas.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Renewables to Use New Technology to Help Protect Bats at Its Wind Sites – CSRwire.com” with publication date: July 04, 2019.