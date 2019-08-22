Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Lifted Its Citi Trends (CTRN) Stake by $1.52 Million; National Oilwell Varco (Call) (NOV) Holder Citadel Advisors Has Lowered Position as Share Value Declined

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.00M market cap company. The stock increased 10.97% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 165,856 shares traded or 59.49% up from the average. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (Call) (NOV) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 60,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 204,200 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, down from 264,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 1.91 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

