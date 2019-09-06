Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Lifted Citi Trends (CTRN) Position; Keybank National Association Decreased Celgene (CELG) Holding by $4.48 Million

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 17.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 47,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 225,280 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.25 million, down from 272,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.15. About 2.74M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS SMITH’S PRIMARY DUTIES TO BE ASSUMED BY ALLES; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: CELGENE’S ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE CREDIT NEGATIVE; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court upholds legality of patent review process; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Those ‘negative’ views that investors have about Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ one analyst says; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 50,235 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated reported 5,767 shares. State Street stated it has 301,381 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc holds 194,705 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bowling Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 19,655 shares. Paradigm Mgmt New York reported 1.48% stake. Tci Wealth has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Renaissance Techs Llc owns 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 172,525 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) stated it has 56,020 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Secor Capital Advisors LP accumulated 29,473 shares. 46,100 were accumulated by Bessemer Gru Incorporated. The New York-based Awm Inv Com has invested 1.35% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Ameritas Ptnrs Inc holds 1,298 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Llc accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 34,269 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 72,898 shares.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 15,010 shares to 21,919 shares, valued at $862,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 56,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.82 billion for 9.41 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

