Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Lifted Citi Trends (CTRN) Position by $1.52 Million; Workday (WDAY) Holder Bares Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $17.44 Million

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 57,757 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 39.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.78% the S&P500.

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 90,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353.23M, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $222.17. About 1.69M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,678 are owned by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Putnam Investments Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 11,061 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Comm owns 72,898 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt owns 12,000 shares. Paradigm Mngmt Incorporated New York has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 42,066 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity holds 0% or 32,440 shares. Amer Century Cos Inc reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 58,534 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 12,229 shares. Vanguard invested in 643,856 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 18,401 shares. Moreover, Garnet Equity Cap has 4.49% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 29,900 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has invested 0.49% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

