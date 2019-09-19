Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Increases Stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS); Sonata Capital Group Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Raised by $2.40 Million as Stock Price Declined

Sonata Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, up from 1,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9 during the last trading session, reaching $1826.46. About 1.21M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Amazon drops shopping ads on Google, sources say; 19/03/2018 – EMDT: Amazon Is Building an All-Star Health Tech Team; 15/05/2018 – Amazon had been very much against the tax from the start – even freezing one of its big construction projects in Seattle as it waited to see if the tax passed. 3/; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in. via @cnbctech; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO ADD BUSINESS SETTINGS TO ALEXA: AXIOS; 19/03/2018 – Cramer: Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL BOOSTED AMZN, MSFT, FB, TDG, NFLX IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Ultrafast Delivery From Whole Foods Market Is Now Available in Six Cities Through Prime Now, More to Come in 201; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 400,000 shares as the company's stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.73 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 517,776 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $76.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 51,446 shares to 146,854 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 0.07% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 18,300 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd holds 0.49% or 678,771 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 75,714 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 24,931 shares stake. Advisory Rech holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 82,127 shares. Lpl Limited Com holds 0% or 22,019 shares. Inc invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 18,700 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Renaissance Lc holds 298,899 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Garnet Equity Cap invested in 17.88% or 600,000 shares. Sei Invs owns 540,636 shares. B Riley Wealth Management reported 11,070 shares. Heartland Advsrs stated it has 539,399 shares.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36 million and $144.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400 Value (IJJ) by 2,000 shares to 16,230 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM) by 11,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,607 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE).