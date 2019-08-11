Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Increases Holding in Citi Trends (CTRN); Fiera Capital Lifted Its Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $16.01 Million as Valuation Rose

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 104,908 shares traded or 2.04% up from the average. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 831.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 222,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 249,015 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95 million, up from 26,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 2.64M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Big Intros For Model Y And Captain Marvel? – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Citi Trends A Hidden Gem Among Off-Price Retailers? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” on January 12, 2019. More interesting news about Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Citi Trends Reaches Agreement with Macellum – Business Wire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Cap Mngmt Ny reported 1.48% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) or 32,531 shares. Prudential Fin reported 0% stake. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,506 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.01% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Voya Investment Management Ltd Co owns 24,361 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Cap Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 502,035 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Spark Investment Management Ltd Company reported 39,848 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 15,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 94,845 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $44.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 17,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,834 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bonness accumulated 28.36% or 605,608 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Howe Rusling Inc accumulated 264 shares. 2.13M were reported by Mackenzie Financial Corporation. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.11% or 219,274 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 215,505 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 21,961 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Trexquant Limited Partnership invested in 37,668 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 7,565 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 0.52% or 3.12M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 26,069 shares. Assetmark reported 0.36% stake. 280,770 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage.