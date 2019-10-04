Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Increased Its Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Stake by $2.14 Million as Market Value Declined; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Lowered Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Position by $879,606; Stock Price Rose

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (DLTR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $112.92. About 1.79M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 20,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 735,306 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.59 million, down from 756,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 321,297 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure Completes Sale of Chilean Transmission Business; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters)

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is It Finally Time to Buy Dollar General Stock? – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BLK, TXN, DLTR – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Don’t Trust the Dollar Tree Rally – Motley Fool” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Undervalued Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Royal London Asset has 0.1% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 93,675 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 23,548 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 1,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.04% or 540,866 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 223 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Midas Management has 0.9% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 19,400 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advisors reported 1.49% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 323,871 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 44,563 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited holds 10,633 shares. 2.12 million are owned by Fil Ltd. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 6,527 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.00M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Covington Cap Management has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 114 shares. Weitz Inv Mngmt invested in 220,000 shares or 0.94% of the stock.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $76.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Wants You to Know – Motley Fool” on November 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Infrastructure Remains One Of The Most Attractive Recession-Resistant Dividend Growth Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Sizzling Income Stocks That Are Still Excellent Buys Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookfield Infrastructure drops 3.3% after equity offering announced – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: A Unique Investment Opportunity In Infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.