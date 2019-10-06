Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Holds Holding in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS); Signalpoint Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $332,083

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.73M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 901,835 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand; 05/04/2018 – Kratos Opens Facility in New South Wales, Australia Focused on Tactical and Target Unmanned Aerial Systems; 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department; 16/03/2018 – Proud to be an American, but not proud that our financial system rewards incompetent mangers and companies like Kratos $KTOS that have a history of running afoul of the law @USArmy @GoArmy @usairforce @USAgov @USNavy; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38 Million in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 100.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc bought 4,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 7,998 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, up from 3,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 5.89 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 08/05/2018 – Starbucks Trying to Woo Afternoon Customers; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth; 18/04/2018 – May 29 will mark the second time that Starbucks has closed its stores for an afternoon; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 18/05/2018 – Starbucks plans ambitious growth in China amid US trade tensions; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsr Llc reported 0.19% stake. Farmers Retail Bank has invested 1.56% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Personal Svcs holds 1.6% or 66,795 shares in its portfolio. 190,058 are owned by Merian Glob Investors (Uk). 16,778 were reported by Bryn Mawr. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Park National Corp Oh owns 4,076 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt holds 222,560 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Reik Com Ltd Llc has 0.91% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 40,265 shares. Cardinal has 70,225 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Exchange Capital Mgmt holds 0.58% or 25,955 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 0.2% or 11,010 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,750 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 21,624 shares. Moreover, Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.64% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 106,400 shares. Advisory Ser reported 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 9,456 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd owns 943,296 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 8,629 shares. Montag A Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). D E Shaw Company Inc has 685,367 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Llc reported 0.59% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Winch Advisory Services Ltd has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 706,373 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Susquehanna Int Grp Llp owns 614,678 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mcmillion Management Inc holds 485 shares. Bancorp Of America De invested in 152,414 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).