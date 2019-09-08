Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Holding In Citi Trends (CTRN) Was Has Upped; Raging Capital Management Lowered Its Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Stake as Share Value Declined

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 153,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.67M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $819.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 155,637 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 50,613 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 523,445 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $50.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 28,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 15,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

