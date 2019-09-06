Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Holding in Citi Trends (CTRN) Lifted as Share Value Declined; Profund Advisors Has Lifted Sprint (S) Holding by $595,095; Share Price Rose

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 271.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 119,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 162,845 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $920,000, up from 43,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 4.36 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 10/05/2018 – Sprint at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile merger awaits regulatory approval; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Unit Amends Terms of SCC Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – On a call with investors T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert said the proposed merger with Sprint will open the door to quadruple play bundling; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 16/05/2018 – SPRINT REPORTS BOOST IN AGGREGATE CONSENT PAYMENT & ACCELERATIO; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q Rev $8.08B; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Collapsed in Nov. Over Terms; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Debt at Sprint as Well as Lease Payments Supporting Spectrum Notes Are Expected to Receive Downstream Unsecured Guarantees From T-Mobile; 17/05/2018 – 55+ Reasons to Switch to Sprint Now!

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.69. About 23,339 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8,929 shares to 38,253 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,063 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge Cox has 0.48% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 103.87M shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 802,849 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Management One Ltd has 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 341,995 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc invested in 860,147 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Company reported 19,131 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 559,040 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 1.19M shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 1.77 million were accumulated by Invesco. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 751,462 shares. Tompkins Corp has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Ims Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 14,351 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 5,825 shares. Vanguard Grp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 15,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Ltd Liability Corp holds 19,655 shares. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 11,348 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 13,326 shares. Skylands Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.01% or 1.14 million shares. 18,366 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 234,629 shares. Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). 50,065 are owned by Shell Asset Management. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 187,804 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Ancora Advisors Llc holds 0.07% or 82,179 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 1,857 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 76,306 shares.

