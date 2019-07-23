Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Upped Its Stake in Citi Trends (CTRN) as Market Value Declined; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Upped E Trade Financial (ETFC) Position by $32.80 Million as Share Value Rose

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 47,685 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 39.35% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.78% the S&P500.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 713,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.71 million, up from 745,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 2.83M shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 73,148 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 18,366 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Incorporated accumulated 46,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Bowling Port Management Ltd Liability Com owns 19,655 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% or 154,160 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 53,015 shares. 44,786 are owned by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc accumulated 24,800 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 38 shares. Northern Tru reported 255,732 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management holds 0.02% or 50,065 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited has 0.01% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 56,020 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 151 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rbf Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 36,686 shares. Campbell & Com Invest Adviser Lc accumulated 4,389 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited has 0.04% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Kentucky Retirement System Ins Fund has 0.05% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Marshall Wace Llp has 1.07M shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 2,906 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Limited reported 46,471 shares. Advisory Svcs Lc accumulated 1,482 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 129,228 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 3 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 28,361 shares. M&T Savings Bank invested in 19,925 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Partners Mngmt stated it has 35,211 shares. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $3.10 million activity. 45,724 shares were sold by Roessner Karl A, worth $2.17M on Saturday, February 9. Curcio Michael John sold $1.04 million worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Saturday, February 9.