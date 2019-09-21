Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Upped Its Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Holding by $8.80 Million as Stock Value Rose; Fsi Group Has Lifted Position in Regions Finl New (RF) by $1.87 Million as Share Price Rose

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 45.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 133,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 428,473 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, up from 295,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 14.49 million shares traded or 26.31% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.73M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 1.21M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTOS); 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Ope; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M; 05/04/2018 – Kratos Opens Facility in New South Wales, Australia Focused on Tactical and Target Unmanned Aerial Systems; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $84.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 90,251 shares to 40,221 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 50,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,114 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Coldstream has 0.02% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 279,517 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1,992 shares. James Investment Rech Inc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 350,462 shares. First Commonwealth Corp Pa owns 16,504 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 34,054 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 153,486 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs owns 10,688 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Personal Finance Svcs accumulated 1,496 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 25,408 shares stake. Valley National Advisers holds 0% or 170 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.02% or 236,245 shares. D E Shaw & has 882,753 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1.13 million were accumulated by Korea Corp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 50,800 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset reported 8,064 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors owns 9,490 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,314 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Icm Asset Wa owns 5.43% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 319,852 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 18,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Limited Co holds 139,960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 19,660 were reported by First Hawaiian Bancshares. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 7.68M shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Next Fin Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 4,593 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 26,177 shares. 12,478 are held by United Serv Automobile Association. Nomura Inc has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).